Throwback Thursday: Bianca Jagger Rode Into Her 27th Birthday At Studio 54 On a Horse



Bianca Jagger will go down in history as a symbol for many, many things. She works with Amnesty International and is known for speaking at conferences about genocide, war crimes, and climate change, among other world issues. The woman even started her own human rights foundation.

In her earlier years though Jagger was a actress, model and legendary partier. She proves that just because you’re a saint, doesn’t mean you can’t party like a Rolling Stone. Conveniently enough Jagger was also married to one (Mick, from 1971-1978), so she likely had some expert help when it came to throwing the ultimate 27th birthday party in 1977.

Inside the party that became a legend and turned Jagger into a 1970s style icon.

The Venue: Studio 54 was a staple of the 70s and 80s party scene. It was a serious celebrity playground, with regulars like Andy Warhol, Michael Jackson, Truman Capote, Elizabeth Taylor, and Farrah Fawcett. Jagger can comfortably take some of the credit for making Studio 54 a household name, considering she threw her 27th birthday party at the club a week after it opened. This gave Studio 54 enormous publicity, and helped it become one of the most iconic party spots of all time.

Guest List: Obviously Jagger’s husband, Mick Jagger, celebrated the night with her. Some other big names that made an appearance were Liza Minelli, Halston, and Calvin Klein. Model and actress, Jerry Hall, also showed up, but this was about 20 years before she became Mick Jagger’s second wife.

Dress Code: Jagger looked glamorous and sexy in an off the shoulder red dress designed by Halston. She wasn’t the only one showing a little skin that night—Victor Hugo showed up completely naked with a painted on tuxedo. It wasn’t too much of a shock, considering Hugo’s claim to fame was being a nude model for Andy Warhol.

Decor: The club was filled with white balloons and one wall featured a light bulb display spelling out Bianca.

The Birthday Girl’s Grand Entrance: To her surprise, a white horse greeted Jagger at the club. Wearing her red, flowy dress, Jagger mounted the horse and a naked Hugo led her to the dance floor. Now that’s a fairy tale entrance if we’ve ever heard of one. The iconic photo taken by Rose Hartman of that moment landed Jagger on the front page of newspapers around the world.