ThrowbackThursday: See Amanda Bynes As a Nickelodeon Darling (Before the Cheek Piercings)

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. We’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities, way before they hit it big.



It’s hard to not associate Amanda Bynes with her recent bizarre headline-making behavior—from being evicted from an apartment for incessant marijuana smoke to piercing her cheeks. However, lest we forget, the 26-year-old first caught the eyes of America in 1996, when she began appearing as a regular on season three of smash-hit Nickelodeon show “All That,” which was sort of like a “Saturday Night Live” for kids, in case you’re unfamiliar.

At age 13, the star nabbed her own Nickelodeon show called “The Amanda Show,” which is where the above photo was taken. This was the perfect vehicle for Bynes to showcase her sketch comedy skills and solidify a successful career. And it did … for a while. Bynes had a slew of hit movies, but ultimately “retired” from acting before moving to New York last year to start a fashion line.

We’re still waiting for that fashion line, but in the meantime, remember the good old wholesome Bynes days thanks to #ThrowbackThursday!

Photo via Nickelodeon