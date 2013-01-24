ThrowbackThursday: See Alexa Chung Way Before She Was An It Girl

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, perpetual It girl Alexa Chung is known worldwide for her high perch on the fashion totem pole thanks to her insane amount of trendsetting looks, her successful fashion collaborations, and her enviable gig as a Chanel ambassador. But years before the 29-year-old was rubbing elbows with Karl Lagerfeld and Stella McCartney, she was a small-town British girl living outside of London in Hampshire.

At 16, a modeling agent from Storm Model Management changed her life forever when he approached her at the Reading Festival, a popular concert. From there, Chung quickly fell into the fashion world—and the rest is history.



Above, take a look at Chung as a just another average, if adorable, kid posing for a pic in a puffy winter coat. How far she’s come!

Photo via Tumblr