ThrowbackThursday: See A 24-Year-Old Jennifer Aniston in Her First Film Role

Before Jennifer Aniston was an A-list actress, appearing on red carpets alongside her fiance Justin Theroux (not to mention on countless “Friends” reruns every day), she was a New York City girl trying to make it big in the late 1980s. A slew of small TV roles—including the small-screen version of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Camp Cucamonga” (whatever that is)—led to her first starring film role, in 1993’s horror-comedy “Leprechaun” when she was 24 years old.

Naturally, the flick was panned across the board—it is about an killer leprechaun locked in a man’s basement, after all—so it didn’t really do its part to out Aniston. However, she landed the star-making role of Rachel Green on “Friends” a year later, which changed her life completely.

Watch a scene from Aniston’s “almost big break” below!

https://www.youtube.com/B1fjPf5mrBQ

