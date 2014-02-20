The 20 Best Celebrity #ThrowbackThursday Pics Ever

Depending on who you ask, Thursday is the best or the worst day to stalk Instagram because, let’s be real, all we really see are old pictures of acquaintances tagged #TBT. But celebrity throwback photos? Whole different story. Here are some of the best star Throwback Thursday pics to have ever graced our iPhones from Lena Dunham, Drake, Beyonce and more.

1. If you’ve ever wondered what went down behind the scenes of Boy Meets World, give Danielle Fishel a follow. Her #TBTs are basically epic.

2. Can you guess who this cute little baby grew up to be? It’s none other than Beyonce, whose throwback photos run the gamut from Baby Bey pics to gems with Destiny’s Child.

3. Melanie Brown knows that the majority of her Insta followers are Spice Girls fans. Hence why she graces our feeds with TBT Spice Girls pics almost weekly. This one’s the best though.

4. This is apparently what Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards looked like before they were on Real Housewives. This photo is pretty freakin’ great.

5. Lena Dunham as a teenager is much like Lena Dunham as an adult. You know, where she’s always on camera at least half naked.

6. Is it weird that Tish Cyrus looks the same now as she did in 1994? And that Miley Cyrus looks nothing like herself at all?

7. Lauren Conrad is the cutest little 80′s kid ever. Officially.

8. While we’ll always love a good Sister Sister throwback, our favorite #TBT from Tia Mowry-Hardrict is this one of her, her twin sister Tamera and their parents. So leeeetle and cute!

9. Isn’t it weird that Emma Roberts has a #TBT of her holding a black cat, while in current day she stars as a witch on American Horror Story? Foreshadowing, guys.

10. It’s a shame that Carson Daly never posts #TBTs from his TRL days, but this photo of Carson and his sister is so 80′s and so perfect that we don’t even care.

