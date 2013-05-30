It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

To say Diane von Fürstenberg has lived a fascinating life is a gargantuan understatement. Born in Brussels in 1946, the designer behind the iconic wrap dress (which she debuted in 1974) is now a 66-year-old industry veteran and social fixture. Along the way, she’s racked up many things—including two children, millions of dollars, and a royal title.

In 1969, after marrying Fiat heir Egon von Fürstenberg, Diane became an actual princess. During their marriage (which ended in 1983), she skyrocketed to massive success—and landed the above cover of Newsweek in 1976. The accompanying article proclaimed her “the most marketable woman since Coco Chanel,” and frankly they were right. Her signature style and unique flare has made her one of the most beloved figures in the fashion world, and her impact on women’s clothing and pop culture at large has been massive.

Take a look at the photo—she looks as good today as she did at 30 years old, no?

What do you think of this week’s #ThrowbackThursday? Let us know which celebrity you’d like us to feature next week!

MORE ON STYLECASTER

#ThrowBack Thursday: See What Michael Kors Looked Like in 1988

#ThrowbackThursday: See What Anna Wintour Looked Like in 1979

#ThrowbackThursday: See What Grace Coddington Looked Like in 1972