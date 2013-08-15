Throwback Thursday: Versace’s 1992 After-Party Went Down In History With Its Own Nickname

Following Gianni Versace’s Fall 1993 runway show held in Milan, in the spring of 1992, he threw a party that went down in history. It even has its very own nickname “Rapvolution” and how many parties can say that? Designers around the world take note—decades after this bash it is still one to top.

The Venue: Versace chose City Square nightclub in Milan as the venue for the event. The famous disco is still open today, for those looking to recreate the famous evening.

The Guests: There were 2,000 guests in attendance at this bash including all of the supers that could fit into a room including Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista. The semicircle of people trying to get in to the party from outside was so deep that the supermodels (also desperate to get in) had to be picked up and passed over the heads of the waiting crowd. Talk about an entrance.

The Theme: The theme of the bash was 1970s street, with a rap spin. Tattooists roamed the floor of the party giving free tattoos.

The Food: Food included pushcart fare such as hot dogs, beer, and pretzels. Versace shipped 1,000 pretzels with mustard from New York City and special arrangements had to be made with Italian customs to bring the food in to Italy. It just goes to show, throwing a good party is all about the details.

MORE:

By the Numbers: Naomi Campbell’s Lavish Birthday Party For Boyfriend Vladislav Doronin

Paris Hilton’s 21st Birthday Spanned Five Days and Five Time Zones

