Throwback Thursday: Sir Philip Green’s $10 Million 60th Birthday Bash



When you spent your 50th birthday throwing a toga party in Cyprus with Rod Stewart providing the entertainment and your 55th birthday featured George Michael in the Maldives, how do you even begin to top yourself for your 60th? Well just ask Sir Philip Green (the CEO and founder of the Arcadia Group) who hosted a flamboyant, no expense spared, lavish birthday in Mexico in 2012, putting his previous birthdays to shame. Despite being the brains behind major retailers like Topshop, it was his wife Tina that planned the entire party, and boy did she go all out. Take a look at how the other half lives and try not to be too jealous.

The Venue: Considering this billionaire has a penchant for jet setting around the globe, it’s not surprising that this birthday extravaganza was held in Cancun, Mexico. Green reserved the entire Rosewood Mayakoba resort for a total of four days. He brought 155 staff people from London with him to assure everything ran perfectly. And, as if this luxury beach resort wasn’t enough, he also had a nightclub specially erected for his daughter Chloe who was also celebrating her birthday that month.

The Guests: The Arcadia founder has never been short on celebrity friends. Simon Cowell, Ronnie Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow (who was rumored to be the island party animal) and her husband Chris Martin were among those who celebrated with Green in Mexico.

The Theme: Everyone enjoys being the center of attention when it’s their birthday and Green proved he was no different. He forced guests to wear clothing bearing the branding “PG60” (his initials and age). Not only were the likes of Leo DiCaprio walking around with Philip Green’s initials on, but the logo was adorned on everything you could think of, including beach towels and bathrobes. Green even had his face imprinted onto the rocks surrounding the resort.

Entertainment: Robbie Williams and Stevie Wonder took to the stage to provide the entertainment on the final night of the four day soiree, but other artists who sang during the multi-day celebration included Michael Buble (who reportedly say a duet with Chloe Green) and Enrique Iglesias.

The Food: One of the main meals during the event included a “caviar surprise”, followed by a main course of fish and chips, and dessert which was a choice of knickerbocker glory, banana split, or ice cream parfait. For those guests that got the midnight munchies burgers were available—and not just any burgers—Kobe burgers which cost $80 each. The farewell meal included an array of local fish and meat.

The Cake: The cake was presented on the final night of the celebration immediately after Robbie Williams had performed his eight-song set. Green took to the stage to be presented with a giant four-tier cake which was decorated with a pair of high heeled shoes to share with his shoe-designer daughter Chloe.

The Cost: Calculating the fireworks ($230,000), the total bill for the accommodations ($800,000), the entertainment ($4.5 million), and those $80 a piece burgers, and the many other costs, the total bill was an estimated $10 million.