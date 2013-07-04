Throwback Thursday: A Look Back at P.Diddy’s Infamous White Parties

It goes without saying, no one throws a party like Diddy. And no Diddy party is more famous than his infamous white parties. The annual bash has been an institution since 1998, and held around the world from the Hamptons, to Los Angeles, to St. Tropez. Here, a look back at the most famous of the white parties.

2009: The party was held in Los Angeles in 2009 and co-hosted by Diddy, Demi Moore, and Ashton Kutcher. Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Cassie showed up and it was all for a good cause, benefiting the Malaria No More charity.

2007: This was the year the all-white dress code was strictly enforced. Thrown at Diddy’s East Hampton home, the event featured a white carpet to go along with the white dress code. Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, Donna Karan, Ashley Olsen, Star Jones and Tommy Lee were among the guests. Those who failed to abide by the dress code found themselves told to change, including Katie Lee. She had gone to the party dressed in a shade of cream, but she was turned away. Diddy meanwhile wore white sneakers with silver detailing, a white shirt and pants, and a gold medallion.

2004: Diddy arrived with an original copy of the Declaration of Independence, borrowed from TV-film producer Norman Lear. He arrived via helicopter wearing a fedora, white linen pants, and a matching vest accessorized with diamond vest buttons and diamond cuff links and a silk ascot. Others who enjoyed the festivities included boxer Lennox Lewis, model Tyson Beckford, NBA player Elton Brand, Denise Rich, and Paris Hilton.