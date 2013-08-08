Throwback Thursday: Naomi Campbell’s 36th Birthday Party Cost $1.8 Million

Naomi Campbell is not only a party globetrotter, but the famous supermodel sure knows how to throw a seriously good party herself. None of her epic bashes can compare to her lavish 36th birthday party though—a three-day-long extravaganza in Dubai that took place back in 2006. Former millionaire boyfriend, Badr Jafar, hosted the affair and invited all of Campbell’s closest friends. And you better believe the who’s who came, knowing full well that it’s better to trek to the Middle East than to get on Naomi’s bad side.

The Venue: The event was held at the exclusive Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai (the only 7-star hotel in the world) where Campbell rented out the entire 18 floors of the sail-shaped hotel. Located on a private island with 202 duplex suites and a host of butlers on every floor, the resort is known as one of the world’s most luxurious hotels. Rooms in the hotel start at over $1,200 a night, so you better believe this cost a fortune.

The Guests: Among the star-studded guest list were celebrity friends like David and Victoria Beckham and designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Of course, Campbell’s fellow 90’s supermodel pals like Linda Evangelista and Eva Herzigova were also in attendance.

The Theme: Never one to repeat an outfit, it’s only fitting that Miss Campbell had to have a different theme for each day of her event. The lavish celebration began with an “All White” theme the first day, followed by “Hip Hop” on her actual birthday, and “Brazilian Samba” for the grand finale.

Entertainment: For 72 hours of partying there had better be plenty of entertainment, so the certified party girl made sure there would be plenty of dancing and music. DJ Cassidy was the man chosen for the task of entertaining the star-studded crew. Besides Campbell, his clientele includes high profile names like Barack Obama, Jay-Z, and Anna Wintour, so you better believe Campbell was in good hands.

The Food: While it was never made public what the birthday girl and her fabulous guests ate during the three day event, we do know that guests were able to enjoy the hotel’s nine posh restaurants. The Burj Al Arab’s restaurants feature authentic Arabic cuisine, Far East Asian, and Modern European dishes. At their underwater restaurant, Al Mahara, award-winning chefs prepare fresh seafood dishes featuring caviar, oysters, and Maine lobster. If cha-ching isn’t going off in your head, it should be.

The Cost: The bash reportedly cost over $1.8 million, which comes to around $600,000 per day. As if the party wasn’t elaborate enough, Campbell’s boyfriend at the time, Jafar, reportedly gave to the catwalk queen a giant diamond during the soiree as a gift.

