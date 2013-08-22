Throwback Thursday: Madonna’s Pajama Party in 1995 Was a Night To Remember

Madonna’s “Pajama Party” was the place to be on the night of March 18, 1995. To promote her then latest album “Bedtime Stories” Madonna threw a party to debut the music video for the song “Bedtime Story”—the most expensive video ever made at the time. While lasting only 40 minutes, the event was telecast live on MTV so everyone on the planet could get in on the action.

The Venue: Webster Hall in New York City was the chosen venue for the exclusive party. With four floors and five unique spaces Webster Hall is touted as the biggest nightclub in NYC. Located in the heart of the East Village it still plays host to top performers.

The Guests: Contests to attend the event went out across the country, so many of Madonna’s biggest fans were able to attend the once in a life time event. But the invite-only bash was mostly filled with DJs, MTV VJs, and reporters. Bjork who collaborated with Madonna on the song was in attendance along with producer Kenneth “Baby Face” Edmonds, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and several other stars of the 90s.

The Theme: Fittingly, “Bedtime Story” was the theme for the occasion. Most guests wore pjs, some men stripped down to their boxers, and even a few teddy bears packed the dance floor.

Entertainment: Madonna first appeared on stage in a long blue satin nightgown, looking very Marilyn Monroe-esque, to perform with pajama-clad backup dancers. Later, the pop icon emerged in red satin pajamas to read the children’s book Miss Spider’s Tea Party to the crowd. Over the night Junior Vasquez DJ’d and finally Madonna’s five-million dollar music video was premiered at the not-so-average pajama party.

