ThrowbackThursday: See Birthday Girl Kourtney Kardashian As A Little Kid (With Sister Kim!)

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

Many regard Kourtney Kardashian as the most mature member of the Kardashian clan. After all, she is the oldest (her 34th birthday is today), but it’s likely due to the fact that she’s the only sister with kids. Her children, Mason and Penelope, have become tabloid sensations in their own rights—and have heavily documented childhoods that put them on par with Suri Cruise.

In honor of her birthday, let’s flip the switch on the style star—who’s also known as the most chic member of the famous family—and take a look at Kourt back when she was just a kid. Here she is with sister Kim (at right) in adorable white dresses with matching hair ribbons. Considering both sisters have bangs right now, perhaps they were inspired by their old photos!

Photo via Celebuzz