Throwback Thursday: Elizabeth Brooks’ $10 Million Bat Mitzvah Goes Down in History as “Mitzvahpalooza”

We’ve all heard of multi-million dollar weddings, but multi-million dollar bat mitzvahs? Often referred to in the press as “Mitzvahpalooza,” Elizabeth Brooks’ multi-million bat mitzvah held in 2005 will absolutely go down in history as a tale of total aughts excess. Thrown by the disgraced (we’ll get to that later) former CEO of DHB Industries, the leading body armor provider to US soliders in Iraq at the time, the event featured a top-notch New York City venue, an A-list performance roster that could have doubled as the Grammy’s schedule, and what can only be dubbed as the gift bag of the century. Did we mention the party raged until 3:30 a.m.? Read on for all of the details.

Venue: Brooks rented two floors of the Rainbow Room (the now defunct event space at 30 Rockefeller Plaza where NBC has its offices), hauled in concert-ready equipment, built a stage, installed special carpeting, and outfitted the space with Jumbotrons.

Entertainment: Aerosmith, The Eagles’ Don Henley and Joe Walsh, Stevie Nicks, Ciara, Kenny G, 50 Cent, and DJ AM all performed. Aerosmith was reportedly paid $2 million for the gig and picked up on Brooks’ corporate jet. 50 Cent meanwhile was paid around $500,000. What do you get for paying 50 Cent that much money to perform? He changed his famous “In Da Club” lyrics to include, “Go shorty/It’s your bat mitzvah/We gonna party like it’s your bat mitzvah.” We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

The Gift Bag: The gift bags passed out to everyone in attendance were reportedly worth around $1,000 each and featured iPods, digital cameras, and other tech gadgets.

Scandal: David Brooks was charged in 2007 with looting his company to pay for his lavish lifestyle (this party included). He was found guilty in 2010 of a host of securities frauds and is now in jail. We hope the party was worth it.

Total Cost: The affair reportedly cost $10 million. That is right—$10 million for a party for a 12-year-old.