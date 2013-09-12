Throwback Thursday: Calvin Klein Celebrated Its 40th Anniversary On The High Line

Fashion brands are known for spending huge amounts of money on parties during fashion week, but Calvin Klein (the brand) outdid just about everyone when it celebrated its 40 anniversary in 2008. Read on for A-list venue, decor, and guest list that led to this party going down in the history books.

The Venue: The venue was the yet to be opened High Line, a majestic setting, for one of the biggest parties of the year. An entire temporary edifice was erected so guests could climb to the former elevated rail structure. Once there, guests could follow the train tracks across a whole city block, from Tenth to Eleventh avenues. At the end, they reached an electric view of the Hudson River.

The Guests: It seemed like every A-lister that mattered at that moment was at the bash including Naomi Watts, Kevin Bacon, Claire Danes, Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Leighton Meester, and Hugh Dancy. Overall, there were around 600 guests in attendance.

Decor: 5,500 long-stemmed Ecuadorean white roses lighted with pillar candles decorated the space. James Turrell created a light installation especially for the party.

Entertainment: British import Estelle performed a short set, including her hit single “American Boy,” as well as a version of “New York, New York” that substituted “Calvin Klein’s 40th Anniversary” for a few of the famous lyrics.

Cost: The bash was rumored to have cost upwards of $3 million. Considering the amount of press that the party got though, it was likely worth it in the end.

