Throwback Thursday: Brooke Astor Celebrated Her 100th Birthday at the Historic Rockefeller Estate

Brooke Astor during her life was the doyenne of New York City society. She served as a Trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was active with the New York Public Library and the Animal Medical Center. She gave away millions to charity and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Clinton in 1998. She also knew how to party, and her 100th birthday party in 2002 was no exception (Astor lived until she was 105, mind you). She showed up in blue Oscar de la Renta (Oscar’s wife Annette de la Renta was one of Astor’s best friends) dripping in diamonds and pearls to celebrate with the who’s who.

Venue: When you are an Astor you get your pick of the grandest homes in the universe to celebrate your birthday in. David Rockefeller hosted the bash at the Rockefeller estate in Pocantico Hills outside of New York City. Conceived of by John D. Rockefeller, much of the house is now a museum, though about a dozen Rockefellers still live within the massive estate, in the central compound and beyond. Astor’s birthday gala was held in the Playhouse.

Guest List: David Rockefeller, Kofi Annan, Barbara Walters, and Peter Jennings, were all there to pay tribute to Astor. George W. Bush (then President), who couldn’t attend, sent a letter which was read at the event. None other than Henry Kissinger gave Astor a toast. He shared “Brooke introduced me to life here…she prevented me from taking myself to seriously, which is a formidable task.”

Party Planning: The food and floral decor were planned by Elizabeth King Farrell, who run’s New York City’s Kings’ Carriage House. The New York Times referred to Farrell as someone who can “make topiaries, vinegars, or petits fours that look like Wedgwood china as easily as others make instant coffee.”

Music: Bobby Short (famous for his residency at the Carlyle hotel) and his band played show tunes and big-band numbers (Astor was reportedly upset she couldn’t dance). Short played the piano and even sang “Happy Birthday.”

Fun Fact: The only photographer (and press person) that Astor allowed at the event was none other than The New York Times’ Bill Cunningham. The duo were longtime friends.