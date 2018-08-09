The Kardashian-Jenner family has been at the top of Hollywood’s food chain for more than a decade. But what were they like before their last name was synonymous with reality television, lip kits and Instagram clapbacks? Ahead, the most iconic Kardashian throwback moments from before they were famous.

From the time a tanning salon employee asked Kim how to spell Kardashian to a middle-school-age Kim telling a news reporter that, one day, she’ll famous, these epic moments are both hilarious and eerie. (Who knew the family was planning their claim to fame for so long?) Get to know the Kardashians before they were a household name with these LOL-worthy throwbacks.

13-Year-Old Kim Telling a Reporter She’ll Be Famous One Day

Did Kim predict the future? Apparently so. In this 1994 video, a middle-school-age Kim pushes her classmates aside to record a message for Entertainment Tonight about how, one day, she’ll be famous, so remember her. “My name is Kim Kardashian. I’m the dopest in the ropest person in this class,” Kim says. “Does anyone want to get a tape of this? I hope you do, so you can see me when I’m famous and also so you can remember me as this beautiful little girl.” She called it back in ’94.

Kim Calling Herself the ‘Biggest’ Taylor Swift Fan

Today Kim and Taylor Swift are sworn enemies. But back in 2009, only a few years after Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired, she was a self-proclaimed Swiftie. “Number one song on my iPod. Taylor Swift. ‘Love Story.’ I love Taylor Swift! I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan!” Kim says. “I’m watching her on Twitter. I just signed up for Twitter. And I’m watching you, Taylor!” Little did she know, a few years later, they would become celebrity archenemies after a now-infamous Snapchat leak.

Kim Being Asked How to Spell Her Last Name at a Tanning Salon

Nowadays, it’s impossible to find someone who can’t spell—or at least pronounce—the word Kardashian. But back in 2006, before Keeping Up with the Kardashians had even aired, Kim visited Sunset Tan, a tanning salon, in Los Angeles. And when she told the receptionists her name, they asked her how to spell her last name. Rude! Skip to the 2:00 mark to watch the moment.

Kim and Kourtney Getting Camera-Shy in an Interview with Their Dad

Before the Kardashian-Jenner children were celebrities in their own right, the famous one in the family was their stepdad Caitlyn, then named Bruce, who was an Olympic decathlete and a fitness guru. In this 1996 video, Kim and Kourtney can be seen standing awkwardly next to him as he gives an interview. (The moment starts at the 2:00 mark.) The reporter even pokes fun at how quiet the two are when Kourtney meekly says “so happy” when asked how excited she is to be celebrating the Olympics with her stepdad.

A Fan Pushing Kim Out of the Way to Take a Selfie with Paris Hilton

It’s a well-known fact that Kim worked as Paris Hilton’s personal stylist years before Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired. So it makes sense that when the two were out together, fans would swarm Hilton for selfies, while paying Kim dust. In this video, a fan pushes Kim out of the way to swoop in and take a picture with Hilton. All in due time, Kim.

Kendall and Kylie Walking in Avril Lavigne’s Runway Show

Kendall is one of the hottest models in the fashion industry right now, but she had a rough beginning. In this throwback video, Kendall and Kylie can be seen stumbling down a catwalk at a fashion show for Avril Lavingne’s clothing line. Kendall is somewhat composed. But the real treat from this video is Kylie who definitely sticks out from the other models. It’s OK, though. Modeling was never her thing. She launched her billion-dollar cosmetics brand a few years later.

Kim and Paris Eating Fried Chicken, and No One Noticing Her

Another great video from the Paris-Kim vault. Back in 2006, Kim wasn’t known as anyone but Hilton’s assistant. That’s likely why they were able to walk into a Popeyes with almost no one noticing them. This video shows a few customers turning their heads to gawk at Hilton, but when it comes to Kim, she’s practically any other patron.