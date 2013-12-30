How To Throw the Ultimate New Year’s Day Brunch

Much of the celebrating around the new year centers around New Year’s Eve revelry, but the New Year’s Day brunch is just as much of a time honored tradition. Luckily our friends over at the EdibleFeast.com conceptualized some seriously drool worthy recipes that will be sure to impress anyone you have over.

Bourbon, Stout and Sweet Potato Waffles with Ham and Maple Sauce

Ingredients for Waffles

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt Pinch each freshly grated nutmeg, ground cardamom and ground ginger

3 large eggs, separated

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup Guinness or other stout or dark beer

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Ingredients for Ham and Maple Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups 1⁄2 -inch-diced leftover ham

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup Ham Stock

1 cup real maple syrup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chopped fresh chives, as garnish

Ingredients for Ham Stock

1 meaty ham bone or 2–3 ham hocks (about 2 pounds total)

1 onion, unpeeled, studded with 2 cloves

3 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 carrot, peeled and cut into 3 pieces

2 celery stalks, each broken into 3 or 4 pieces

1 fresh thyme sprig

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

Directions

For the waffles: Stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and spices in a large bowl. In another bowl, stir together the egg yolks, milk, stout, bourbon, sweet potatoes and butter. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture, stirring until just combined. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. Gently fold them into the batter (it’s OK if a few streaks of egg white remain). Hold until you are ready to bake and serve.

Ham and maple sauce: Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ham and cook, stirring, until it begins to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cream, leftover sauce, maple syrup and mustard. Simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened, 5 to 8 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

To prepare the ham stock: This stock provides a hearty underpinning for soup. Throw the ham bone or hocks into a soup pot and add everything else. Cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for 21⁄2 to 3 hours, or until the broth has a nice hammy flavor or the ham hocks are tender. Strain and reserve any bits of ham or ham hock meat. Refrigerate the meat and stock separately and remove any congealed fat before using.

To serve: Bake the waffles as directed by the waffle iron manufacturer. Top the waffles with the ham sauce, garnish with the chives and serve.

Via The Great Meat Cookbook by Bruce Aidells with Anne-Marie Ramo

Flour Craft’s Gluten-Free Cranberry Orange Pecan Bread

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup sugar, divided

1 orange, juice (approximately 1/4 cup) and zest

2 tablespoons water

5 tablespoons butter, cubed

1 1/2 cups brown rice flour

1/2 cup millet flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon xanthan gum

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat one 9by 3by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the orange zest, orange juice, 1⁄4 cup sugar, water and butter. Cook until the butter melts and the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, whisk the dry ingredients together, including the remaining 1⁄4 cup of sugar. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, yogurt, milk and reserved orange mixture, until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Stir in the dried cranberries and the pecans.

Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake approximately 45 minutes or until a knife or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 15 minutes then un-mold onto rack to cool completely before serving.

Via Flour Craft Bakery

Raspberry Huckleberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Ingredients for Cake

2 eggs

2 cups sour cream

8 ounces butter

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

3 cups flour

Ingredients for Cream Cheese Filling

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

3 eggs

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

Ingredients for Crumb Topping

1 1/4 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

4 ounces butter, chilled

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 cup huckleberries

Directions

Preheat Oven to 350°F. Butter and flour two 8 inch cake pans and line with parchment.

To make cake: In a small bowl, whisk eggs and sour cream together. Set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter, baking powder and salt on low speed until softened, about 2 to 3 minutes, Add the sugar and increase speed to medium for 3 to 4 minutes until batter is light and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Reduce speed to low and in three additions alternate adding the dry ingredients and wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Transfer batter to prepared baking pans. Spread the mixture evenly in both pans.

For cream cheese filling: In the bowl of the electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl frequently. Add the eggs, one at a time, making sure each egg is fully incorporated after each addition. Add the sugar and cornstarch and mix until ingredients are combined, about 1 minute. Divide the cream cheese filling between the two cake pans spreading filling with the back of a spoon evenly over cake batter. Sprinkle the raspberries and huckleberries over the cream cheese filling.

For crumb topping: Combine the flour and sugar in a bowl. Cut the butter into 1/4 inch pieces and drop them into the bowl of dry ingredients. Using your fingers, work the butter into the flour until the mixture is coarse and crumbly. Sprinkle the crumb evenly over berries between the two pans.

Bake cakes until set, about 45 minutes to an hour. Let cakes cool completely before unmolding.

Via Stacy Kucy of Stacy Cakes

Oaxacan Hot Chocolate—With a Kick

Ingredients

4 cups half and half

1 tablespoon coffee beans, coarsely cracked

4 pieces orange peel (each 2 inches long), removed with a vegetable peeler, no pith

6 ounces excellent-quality 80% chocolate, chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon chile de arbol

1/4 teaspoon clove

1/4 teaspoon ancho chile

1 tablespoon piloncillo

3/4 cup Mexican hot chocolate mix

1/4 cup añejo tequila

Directions

Place all of the ingredients except the tequila in a saucepan and heat until the chocolate is melted and it bubbles around the edges. Watch closely and do not allow this to boil. Turn off the heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Return the pan to the burner and heat again until bubbles form around the edges. Strain and discard the orange peel and coffee beans. Add the tequila. Keep warm and serve immediately.

Via Copita Tequileria y Comida

