How To Throw an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

All of a sudden those tacky Christmas sweaters your Aunt Martha has been gifting you since birth are cool (thanks hipsters of the universe), and with that cool has come a reason to party. Yes, you have probably been invited to an ugly Christmas sweater party this year. Want to throw one of these theme parties yourself? Here, our top tips.

Invitations

Make sure that your invitations align with the theme of the party. Our favorite idea? Use a family photo of the host or hosts wearing their ugliest Christmas sweaters and turn it into a bad holiday greeting card invitation to send to the invitees. You know, the kind of family portrait that you can envision your friends hanging on their fridge.

Decorations

Decorate as much as possible with sweaters or sweater material. You can use old winter sweaters to make placemats, tablecloths, as decor for the walls, or cut into pieces as drink coasters. Don’t be afraid to get gaudy with decorations. Multi-colored lights, garlands, and ugly stockings are also great additions to the theme. We also love the idea of putting disposable cameras throughout the party so your guests can take fun photos of each other.

Games and Activities

This is the kind of party where playing games will get everyone in the spirit of the theme. Have a “No Talent Christmas Karaoke Show” and encourage your friends and family to do terrible renditions of famous holiday tunes. Play “Name That Tune” by playing a snippet of a Christmas carol and see who can guess it. Or play Christmas movie trivia. Above all, just have fun.

Give Awards

The piece de resistance at this party should be the award ceremony for the best and worst sweaters in various categories. Categories can include everything from “All Around Ugliest” to the “Most Original,” but don’t be afraid to get really creative.

