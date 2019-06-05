StyleCaster
Look, I’m a self-identified throw pillow connoisseur (read: addict). Throw pillows are the ultimate home decor must-have, and can take your living space from a lifeless shell to the place where all your friends want to hang. It may sound ~dramatic~, but throw pillows are a game changer. There are so many cute designs, patterns, colors—you name it. No matter what your personal home decor style, there are throw pillows waiting to make your home an Instagram-worthy location.

We already know pillows in general are great. I mean, they keep our heads propped up, make us feel extra comfy when we want a lazy day and make couches, chairs and beds look less bare. Throw pillows do all this and more, because not only are they practical, they’re also decorative AF. This is honestly becoming an ode to throw pillows, but I’m not mad about it. We could all use myriad throw pillows to make our homes cozier and cuter.

If you’re still unconvinced that you need more cute throw pillows in your life, remember that they’re such an easy way to decorate without breaking the bank. While, of course, there are more expensive pillows, most are relatively inexpensive—especially because they make such an impact on any room. Plus, throw pillows can be easily changed out for the season. I love to mix in seasonal pillows with year-round ones. It changes up the decor without having to do much. Throw pillows are a lazy decorator’s (me) dream! So how many throw pillows is too many throw pillows? Uh, the limit does not exist, y’all.

1. Eyes Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

The eyes have it. This pillow is cute AF.

2. Pommed Felicity Pillow, $78 at Anthropologie

Pom poms all day.

3. Ditsy Daisy Embroidered Velvet Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

How dreamy are these pillows?!

4. Brooklyn Pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

A little lavender to soothe your mind.

5. Elevate Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

This throw pillow would really make a statement in any room.

6. The Pillow with Attitude, $46 at Your Style Your Spirit

No bad days when you have this pillow on your couch.

7. Annaliese Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, $38 at Anthropologie

Pops of bright yellow make this pillow so cheery and fun.

8. Sun + Moon Tie-Dye Throw Pillow, $69 at Urban Outfitters

How cool is this sun and moon throw pillow?

9. Pommed Jute Pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

For all my babes who like to keep things neutral.

10. Outdoor Bold Lines Pillow, $24.99 at West Elm

Modern abstract art, but make it a pillow.

11. Beaded Bug Mini Square Pillow, $16.99 at Target

I’ll stop bugging you when you buy this pillow. (Get it?)

12. Woven Lakshmi Pillow, $62.40 at Anthropologie

I could very easily take a nap on this baby.

13. Furry Llama Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

This llama pillow is all kinds of cute.

14. Capsule Sixties Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

Pink and orange is the perfect color combo.

15. Tasseled Ramona Pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

I’ll always be a fan of tassels.

16. Rainbow Cheetah Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

I own this pillow, and I love it. Highly recommend.

17. Zoe Wodarz For Deny Flashback Throw Pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Flower pillow power.

18. Tasseled Chenille Nadia Pillow, $48-$78 at Anthropologie

These throw pillows are perfect to mix and match with other patterns.

19. Crewel Color Study Pillow Covers, $24.99 at West Elm

A modern approach to the throw pillow.

20. Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow, $19.99 at Target

A fuzzy pink dream.

21. Tufted Rayas Pillow, $88 at Anthropologie

Ugh, give me ten of these pillows, please.

22. Stella Round Velvet Throw Pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

These pretty round pillows are perfect for pairing with seasonal decor.

23. Velvet Wyatt Pillow, $78 at Anthropologie

So lush!

24. Embroidered Cat Pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

A throw pillow shopping guide would mean nothing if I didn’t include a cat pillow.

25. Boho Elephant Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

The cutest little elephant.

26. Breasts in Cream Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

Free the nipple, am I right?

27. Pommed Felicity Pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

You can never have too many pom poms.

28. Crewel Balancing Shapes Pillow Covers, $39 at West Elm

I’m honestly just obsessed with the colors in this pillow.

29. Lowitja Floral Crewel Embroidery Throw Pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Go bold or go neutral—either way, it’s a win.

30. Hustle Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

The hustle don’t stop—even when you’re resting your head on this pillow while watching Netflix.

31. Embroidered Baboon Square Throw Pillow, $19.99 at Target

This pillow is kind of weird, but I’m into it.

32. Heradia Pillow, $88 at Anthropologie

All the spring and summer vibes.

33. Jungle Vacay Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

I just want to be the girl on this pillow.

34. Colloquial Pillow, $58 at Anthropologie

I want this leopard pillow to leap onto my couch.

35. Round Lush Velvet Pillows, $19.99 at West Elm

Round velvet pillows are the ultimate cozy addition to any home.

36. Liana Fringe Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

These throw pillows are both classic and stylish.

37. Tufted Ayla Pillow, $128 at Anthropologie

I’ve dreamt about this pillow before. I am obsessed.

 

