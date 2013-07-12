How To Throw a Bastille Day Fête: French Blogger Mimi Thorisson’s Top Tips

We are huge friends of Mimi Thorisson (pictured below), the voice behind the must-read blog Manger, who documents her too chic for words life in Médoc, France—cooking spider crabs, making magnolia bouquets, and throwing together what looks to be the most decadent of New Year’s Eve dinners—all while making it look incredibly elegant and altogether effortless. With Bastille Day on the horizon (it is this Sunday, July 14), we couldn’t help but ask Thorisson for some Bastille Day entertaining tips and also to find out how she and her family are celebrating. From what to serve, to what music to listen to, her tips aren’t to be missed. Bonne fête!

1. Celebrate Outdoors. “For Bastille day we are always outdoors, either having a lovely picnic or [eating at] a summer table al fresco,” Thorisson shared. “The spirit is all freedom and celebration. I love decorating the table with pink, white, and blue hortensias.”

2. Break Out the Champagne. “It’s bubbly time—champagne, champagne and more champagne,” Thorisson says. This is French National Day, so break out the good stuff.

3. Splurge On Food (Lobster Included). “One of my favorite dishes to serve on Bastille day is blue lobster from Brittany with a tarragon butter sauce,” Thorisson shared. As for how she starts the meal: “I love serving baked prunes wrapped in smoke bacon as an amuse-bouche.”

4. Fireworks, Fireworks, Fireworks. “Bastille day always ends in fireworks,” Thorisson said. “This year I will be with friends and family on the beach watching the fireworks in Médoc—lots of great cheese, Basque ham and saucisson secs from Louis Ospital, baguettes, radishes, cherries, Médoc wine and champagne. A luxurious little evening picnic.”

5. Let Loose. “We love dancing till the wee hours, ‘guinguette’ style—good old French songs from Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel,” Thorisson says. “There’s always a fun local village ball!”