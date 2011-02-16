Thriller Musical Adaptation Ceases Production

NME recently reported that the Broadway adaptation of the Michael Jackson‘s Thriller music video is stopping production after Michael Jackson’s passing.

A representative of the Nederlander Organization who was hoping to turn songs from Jackson’s albums, “Thriller” and “Off the Wall” told the Los Angeles Times, “We just don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s all we’re saying for now.” Nederlander recently bought the rights for these two Jackson albums for the musical production.

Michael Jackson was originally expected to provide extensive creative input for the production and adaptation of his music.

Here is the original Thriller music video intended as the inspiration and basis of the musical.

Thriller – Music Video

