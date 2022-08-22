Target’s New Threshold x Studio McGee Collection Is All About Fall Neutrals & Starts at $15

Scroll To See More Images

Fall decor trends are already taking over TikTok, and one thing that already stands out is the trend of decorating with fall neutrals. Fall neutrals can mean a few different things. First, it can include sticking with a muted color palette, like sticking between just two shades, like cream and black for spooky Halloween-inspired decor. Another can include using a multitude of fall neutral shades in the same family, like coppers, burnt oranges and browns to create a more muted palette.

Either way you decide to spin it, there are tons of great options from Studio McGee x Threshold to turn your home into the cozy fall escape of your dreams. Starting at just $15, you can pick up trinkets, serving dishes, candles and even larger statement furniture pieces to pull any room together quickly. If you need any more decor inspiration, just check out the “fall decor 2022” tag on TikTok. It’s literally how I spend my nights winding down for bed and prepping for everything I’m going to do to my apartment the second the temperature drops below 74 degrees.

Here are our fall favorites from the Studio McGee x Threshold drop, live at Target.com now.

Basket Weave Knit Throw Blanket

This woven blanket comes in four different fall neutral colors to suit the style of any home. Drape it over your sofa and reach for it on chilly nights with Gilmore Girls on repeat in the background.

Rattan Cube Basket

Switching out acrylic or plastic bins to wicker baskets is an easy fall swap that doesn’t cost a lot of money and has the power to totally reset your space.

Grass Wreath

All fall neutral girlies know cream is in this season. Instead of your typical orange and red leaves, adorn your entry way with this cream-colored grass wreath that’s subtle and elegant at the same time.

Small Brass Tray

Place this tray in the entryway for your keys and wallet, or keep it on your coffee table to pull together trinkets or even the remotes.

Basket Weave Knit Throw Pillow

This pillow comes in four different fall shades and perfectly matches the woven throw blanket mentioned above.

Glass Clove and Black Currant Candle

Nothing beats the fall feeling of coming home after a long day and lighting your favorite fall candle to cozy up on the couch with. This one will look great on any surface and costs just $15.