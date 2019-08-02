Threesome Sex Positions That Make Ménages-à-Trois All the More Approachable

Scroll To See More Images

As a writer, I’ve been pretty transparent about my hang-ups with threesomes. (Probably too transparent.) And basically every challenge I’ve encountered is logistical. Threesomes are undeniably intriguing, but they’re, in every way, less obvious than two-person sex. How do you initiate a threesome? How do you transition into one? And once you get there, how do you, well, have one—which threesome sex positions can you rely on for a good time?

Because, let’s be real—two-person sex positions are easy enough to figure out. You see them in movies and on TV, you read about them in books, and honestly, even without any exposure to them at all, you could probably figure them out. (I mean, seriously—missionary is about as straightforward as it gets.) But threesome sex positions are decidedly more opaque. With another player in the game, there’s more coordination to be had. Odds are, you want everyone involved to feel engaged at all times. You can’t just take a tried-and-true two-person favorite and try tacking another person onto it—it might not translate. And it’s not a matter of identifying a single threesome sex position that works for your trio, either. You need a veritable repertoire. (Be honest—how many times have you had sex from one position and only one position?)

It is in my endless quest to make threesomes more approachable to just about everyone (myself included) that I’ve dug up a handful of truly incredible, accessible threesome sex positions. Because once you’ve finished reading this article, you can at least rest assured knowing one piece of this seemingly endless puzzle has been solved for you. (Now, all you have to do is find someone(s) to have a threesome with and pop the question—godspeed.)

1. Double Cowgirl

In this case, you actually can take a tried-and-true favorite and tack another person onto it. Partner 1 can climb atop Partner 2 to assume the standard cowgirl position, while Partner 3 can climb atop Partner 2’s face for a little oral (Partner 3 can adjust their positioning depending on their genitalia).

What’s nice? This partner actively involves everyone, while making room for boundaries. Let’s say, for example, that Partners 1 and 2 are a couple—and that they’ve decided they only want to have penetrative sex with each other. Partner 3 can still get some delightful oral stimulation without any lines being crossed. Win/win/win.

2. Tag Team

The Tag Team works, no matter the gender breakdown of the threesome. Just decide who wants to give, who wants to receive, and who wants to receive and give, assume a position like the one illustrated above, and get down to business.

3. Doggy Deluxe

Like the Tag Team, the Doggy Deluxe works given any gender breakdown. It’s really just a matter of which angle you prefer. (Plus, if you like the breakdown of activities in the Tag Team and Doggy Deluxe, you can integrate both into your threesome—and just switch between them whenever things feel like they need a change of pace.)

4. 69-à-Trois

Three-way 69 definitely requires more space than the two-person version, but it’s just as delightful. Everyone will be giving and receiving in equal measure—and it works with any gender breakdown.

5. Double Trouble

The Double Trouble is the stuff of anyone’s fantasy. Two people going down on you at once? Yes, please. The Double Trouble can be finessed, no matter the gender breakdown of the parties involved. And it’s not just a treat for the person on the receiving end—each giver can enjoy the full range of the receiving partner’s pleasure while only doing half the work.

6. Center of Attention

Much like the Double Trouble, the Center of Attention focuses on one receiver. One giver can penetrate them, while the other stimulates them orally. For an entirely equitable threesome, each person can take a turn in the hot seat.

7. 69 Plus One

69 is always a good idea—and throwing some penetration into the mix can take things to the next level. This is another great position for couples that only want to have penetrative sex with each other, but are open to performing and receiving oral on the third party.

8. Double Penetration

If you want to experiment with double penetration, threesomes are the place to do it. Be sure to communicate throughout the (undoubtedly intense) experience, and have at it.

9. Chain Link

Because two levels of rear-entry penetration are more fun than one. (Penetration can be vaginal or anal, depending on your gender breakdown—and depending on the preferences of those involved.)