Three Holiday Pop-Up Shops You Can’t Miss

With Black Friday now turning into something more akin to ‘Black Shopping Week,’ retailers and brands are hitting the streets while shoppers are in retail heat. Logically, designers, magazines and stores are responding by teaming up to supplement the hordes with more pop-up shops. A fantastic way to find a bargain but also enjoy some of the fruits of these stores’ labors, these shopping experiences are wonderful and sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Here’s three of our fave you can bet we’ll be hitting at lunch today:

For the Boys: We especially love the collaboration between GQ and awesome men’s e-commerce site, Park and Bond. What’s more perfect than a one-stop shop for dad, the bro and the already-has-everything boyfriend?

For the Kids: While cruising by Bryant Park be sure to stop on by Dylan’s Candy Shop pop-up shop and help them celebrate their 10th anniversary. We couldn’t think of a better way to ring in 10 sweet years! We’re sure we’ll be finding MANY excuses to sneak by on a weekly basis.

For the Tech Geek: “Geek Chic” is an understatement when it comes to Wired magazine’s 2,000 square foot pop-up bonanza in Times Square. You can pretty much find anything electronic here, whether it’s for yourself or for a loved one. Don’t expect big box shenanigans though — this is a well-curated collection of pieces that range in price and distinction. We can’t wait to check out this gallery-meets-electro-shop to say the least.

Photo: Dylan’s Candy Shop courtesy of Sipa