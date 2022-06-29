I’ll Be Living in These Blister-Free, Cute Kicks This Summer—& All 14 Colors Are on Sale RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m pretty selective when it comes to my sneaker collection—as someone who lives in a metropolitan area, I do my fair share of walking (think around 10,000 steps per day) on a regular basis. While comfort is definitely key here, I like my options to be equal parts supportive and cute. Luckily, just in time for summer, I’m happy to share that I’ve found both elements in my latest addition.

The Thousand Fell Court Sneakers are hands-down some of the highest quality shoes I’ve tested in quite some time. Though I typically experience pain and blisters during a new pair’s break-in period, these provided little to no issues right from the get-go. They feel incredibly sturdy (again, great for those of us that spend plenty of time on our feet), yet any cramping or tightness across the top of the foot or alongside the back is pretty much non-existent.

It’s likely because each Brazilian-made pair features a durable and breathable recycled upper, an aloe vera coated soft touch mesh liner, and cushioned recycled rubber insoles. Plus, all 14 colors come with a stain proof and water-resistant coating, so they can withstand nearly anything you (or the elements) throw their way. Simply wipe them down with a damp cloth and they’ll look pretty much good as new.

Once you’ve worn them down, send them back to the brand to recycle. No really—Thousand Fell’s recycling program rewards you for doing so. All you have to do is pledge to recycle your kicks upon purchase with a $20 deposit and join the SuperCircle initiative. After you’ve sent them back, you’ll gain back that $20 credit to use on a fresh pair. You can even track your sneakers recycling journey and witness the materials’ rebirth.

And, to make matters more enticing, the brand is currently having a discount sale where you can score a pair for 20 percent off. All you have to do is add your selected style—anything on the site is fair game—and use code SUMMERREFRESH to activate the coupon. Plus, you can get free shipping over $80 and free returns, should you unlikely choose to send them back before use.

Still on the hunt for the perfect summer sneakers? Check out all three of Thousand Fell’s styles—choose between Lace Up, Slip-Ons, or my personal favorite, the Court sneaker.