Thoughts on Vogue Italia’s Plus Sized Models Cover

Vogue Italia is the kind of magazine that features all Asian or all black editorials, which I suppose is an effort towards equality in the fashion industry, or at least trying to promote the idea of equality. However, it often comes off as a kind of ghettoizing of the very minority group that was being celebrated in the first place.

The goal, I think, for lack of a better word, would be to integrate beautiful women of all colors, sizes and shapes (and I’m saying beautiful for a reason, I don’t think models need to be equal, everyday people. They are by very nature, not normal, they are extraordinary, that’s why they get to be models) into each issue, each runway.

Vogue Italia‘s most recent cover, shot by Steven Meisel, features three stunning brown-haired ladies models Tara Lynn, Candice Huffine and Robyn Lawley in lingerie who are of the plus-sized variety (by fashion standards, of course). One has her legs open to the camera, which is kind of off-putting. The title underneath, Bella Vere, translates to “Real Nice.” I probably wouldn’t have thought twice of the cover if it wasn’t pointed out that this was a plus-sized dedicated issue, but again, I think any of these three could be on any cover like any other particularly pretty girl, so why are they all together to cause a fuss and make a statement? The statement would be if one of them was on a cover next to Daria and Joan Smalls and no one talked about it, except to say, “what a sick cover.”

Am I being overly sensitive to editor Franca Sozanni, who actually does her best to feature an array of different types of beauty, however misguided the execution?