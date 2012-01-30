Thoughts On ‘Real Housewives’ Star Taylor Armstrong’s Book

As an avid viewer of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was absolutely stunned onAugust 15, 2011, when I heard that Taylor Armstrong‘s husband, Russell, was found hanging in a friend’s Beverly Hills bedroom. At that moment I began to question everything.

The first season of the series depicted Taylor and Russell’s marital strife, hinting at severe problems but never really delving into them. Russell always seemed a little off — appearing cold and unwelcoming, and avoiding socialization at all costs. Ultimately, it was his decision to take his own life, but I started to wonder, did the show push him over the edge?

When the second season of RHOBH began a couple months after the suicide, I was eager to see how they would handle it. I actually think it was somewhat tastefully done (as tasteful as you can be, I suppose…). The opening sequence showed the girls gathering together at cast member Adrienne Maloof‘s estate, breaking bread and talking about how sorry they felt for Taylor.

Then, the show was back to depicting events prior to his death, and this entire season (the reunion airs tonight on Bravo) has heavily focused on their continued marital problems — more particularly allegations of Russell’s abusive ways. Now, Taylor’s book,Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within, will be released on February 7, and it details the low points of their marriage — complete with graphic photographs of her following their crazy fights.

When Russell passed away, he apparently left Taylor and their 5-year-old daughter Kennedy with a ton of financial ruin. Considering Taylor was okay with putting her troubled life on television, it’s really no surprise that she has no issue sharing the gorey details in the book with the world. And let’s face it, we all need to pay the bills, and this is certainly a quick way for Taylor to make a buck and ensure that her name stays in the headlines.

However, I can’t help but feel that this is unfair to her daughter. I’m not judging Taylor, and I certainly can’t imagine being in her position — but Kennedy already has to grow up knowing that her father’s death made sordid front page news. Does she really need to find out about the different ways her father beat her mother in order to hide the bruises?

Additionally, a great deal of tension existed between Taylor and the other cast members this season because many of them were not sure how much of what she told them they should believe. Many times, when writing about past events, it is simple to embellish for a more dramatic story. Again, I do not doubt that Russell did some terrible things to Taylor, but this rubs me the wrong way.

All I can hope for is that the book brings awareness to domestic abuse victims, and I hope that the proceeds benefit some related charity. What do you think? Should some things remain private, especially since one of the parties involved is deceased? Let me know in the comments section below!