Thoughts on Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama’s Meeting

So Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama finally met in person and although both their mans were wearing tasteful navy suits and being all professional, the girls looked just lovely.

Middleton went with her go-to Reiss and her bod looked stellar as she’s still at bridal fighting weight. The camel colored dress with crisscross detail at the skirt and cap sleeves is simple and pretty, and I think Anna would approve and maybe even ask to borrow it. I would think she would have handlers for that black clutch, but she is a princess of the people and doesn’t even want servants, so there’s that.

Michelle went quite a bit brighter and more playful than the Duchess, with a Barbara Tfank blue embroidered dress with a pink silk jacket cover. Her shoes are gunmetal metallic with a tasteful heel, but overall this look was straight bold, just how we like our M’Obama.

I wonder if Michelle started asking about how the wedding went and saying what a pretty bride Kate was, and then Kate got all nervous like when you realize someone knows you had a party and didn’t invite them to it, so you kind of just keep talking about it like their invitation got lost in the mail or something and their husband isn’t the leader of the free world. And then Michelle probably just tilted her head back slightly with a laugh because she’s not petty like that.

Plus, the Obamas seem like a really good time, like awesome people to have at your party, and Will can come off a little stiff. The Obamas would definitely be invited to my wedding.