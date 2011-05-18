Those Sick Spring Prada Sunglasses Are Available to Buy Now!

Who hasn’t obsessed over Prada’s Spring collection? It’s the thing striped, colorful dreams are made of. One of the standouts of Miuccia’s beloved range were those artful sunglasses, inspired by all things Rococo and called Minimal-Baroque.

Prada is debuting two new glasses from its Minimal-Baroque line that are a bit of a pared down (but not too pared down) version of what appeared on the runway, to complement a collection of photographs by artists including Tassili Calatroni, Tatiana Uzlova, Toms Nogueira and more. The images are as playful and cool as the glasses themselves.

The photos are on display at Prada stores internationally now and will appear in a supplement in Vogue Italia. From beach scenes to fruit and abstract designs, they’re the kind photos that make you smile kind of like when you put on one of those banana and monkey print dresses.

The glasses are available now in all Prada stores and selected opticians globally.