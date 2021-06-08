Thomas Is This Season’s ‘Bachelorette’ Villain—Here’s When Katie Eliminates Him

As the main villain on The Bachelorette season 17, it’s understandable why fans want to know The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Thomas Jacobs and when (or if) he’ll be eliminated.

Thomas is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

For viewers who have seen Thomas’ villainous ways, it doesn’t look like Katie is the right person for him. Ahead, read The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Thomas we know so far and whether he makes it to the end of Katie’s season. (Spoiler alert: He doesn’t even come close.)

Who is Thomas from The Bachelorette?

Thomas is a 28-year-old from Poway, California. According to Reality Steve, Thomas becomes the villain of season after he received an early rose, which made him look like one of Katie’s favorites ruffled some of the other men’s feathers. In his Instagram bio, Thomas wrote the following: “Smarter than the average bear. I love helping people. And appetizers.” He was born on June 18, 1992.

In his Bachelorette bio, Thomas described his “dream woman” as someone who is “beautiful, athletic, mature and ready to be his partner in life.” “Thomas is a true believer that everything happens for a reason and says the timing to meet Katie could not be more perfect for him. Thomas knows exactly what he is looking for. For him, it’s all about substance and true companionship. His dream woman is beautiful, athletic, mature and ready to be his partner in life,” his bio read. “Ambition and thoughtfulness are two major turn-ons for Thomas, and he would love someone to stand by his side as he becomes more involved in his local community.”

His bio continued, “She also must have a healthy appetite because Thomas’s love language is food – he loves to show romance by bringing his loved ones their favorite dish, and one of his favorite ways to show someone his beloved city of San Diego is through his meticulously curated tour of the best burritos, burgers and brunch the city has to offer. Above all, Thomas is done looking for just a good time and is ready to find the one to last a lifetime. #Swoon.”

For his fun fact, Thomas listed the following:

– Thomas often wonders if The Rock really can eat everything he posts on Instagram for his cheat meal days.

– Thomas’s favorite flower is a sunflower.

– Thomas is guilty of rocking the Ed Hardy trend back in high school.

What is Thomas’ job?

According to his Bachelorette bio, Thomas works as a real estate broker. He also played basketball for the University of San Diego from 2013 to 2014. According to the team’s website, Thomas—who is 6’6″ and weighs 220 pounds—averaged 2.7 points per game. Before college, Thomas attended Scripps Ranch High School.

Does Thomas win The Bachelorette?

As of now, we don’t know who wins Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, but we know that is isn’t Thomas. According to Reality Steve, Thomas is eliminated in the third or fourth episode. Though we don’t know who Katie’s winner is, Reality Steve reports that her four finalists who make it to Hometown Dates are: Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Autria; Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada. (Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s season, was eliminated in ninth place in season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and Clare.)

According to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged to her Bachelorette winner, and the two are still together as of May 2021, which leads us to believe that Katie was proposed to at the “Final Rose Ceremony.” For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

