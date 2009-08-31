Thom Yorke Performs for Global Warming Documentary Premiere

If your Monday is going just a little too smoothly, check out this depressing as hell trailer for the upcoming movie The Age of Stupid— a global warming documentary set in the future- just to bring you back to the usual, “Case of the Mondays” mood.

This documentary is set to premiere in 450 theaters worldwide on September 21 (even though the trailer says March 2009). After the movie screening, discussion will stream into the theaters featuring UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and Gillian Anderson from X-Files. Also during this forum, global warming activist Thom Yorke will perform an acoustic version of the movie’s namesake song.

Check out the trailer here and happy Monday everyone!