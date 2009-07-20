Thom Yorke Debuts New Song

This past weekend, Thom Yorke of Radiohead played the Latitude Festival in England. Playing a set comprised of Eraser and Radiohead songs, Yorke debuted an intimate new song called “The Present Tense.” You can check out the video below.

This unexpected surprise was definitely a reward for all the show attendees who managed to awaken before Yorke’s noon performance on the last day of the Latitude Music Festival. Worst time slot ever…?

In related Thom Yorke news: it is rumored that Thom Yorke will supply songs for the next movie in the Twilight series (ohmygod, there are more??) New Moon. It should be noted that Radiohead’s “15 Steps” is the song that closes the original Twilight movie.