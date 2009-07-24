Thom Yorke and Bon Iver Possibly on New Moon Soundtrack

Pitchfork reports that Thom Yorke of Radiohead wrote a song for the Twilight movie sequel New Moon. The film’s director Chris Weitz is slated to give it a listen today.

Weitz is quoted as, “Unless it’s sounds of him belching, I think I’ll put it in.” Pause. So, there’s a chance that an original song by Thom Yorke might actually be turned down by Twilight. Let’s just reflect on that for a moment…

Meanwhile, rumor has it Bon Iver may contribute to the New Moon soundtrack as well. Weitz however comments, “[Justin Vernon] says he wrote it for the film, but who even knows if it might just be something laying around in his cupboard.” Most apathetic director ever…?