A NYFW Must-See: Thom Browne’s Zombie-Chic Spring 2014 Collection

The shows we’ve seen so far at New York Fashion Week can be classified with a lot of descriptors: chic, modern, preppy, romantic, creative, and timeless. But there have been none that could be described as truly theatrical—until Thom Browne’s show last night, which literally dropped fashion-editor jaws.

The New York designer presented a collection of dresses and separates that can only be described as “zombie chic,” including beauty elements like mussed, frizzy hair, smeared red lipstick, black, smoky eyes, and even some models who were in all-white makeup.

Divided into two parts, the portion of the show that’s particularly zombie-infused kicked off with a model creepily dragging her handbag into the middle of the room. There were even mannequins hanging from the ceiling to complete the vaguely eerie and incredibly theatrical scene.

Can’t you just see Lady Gaga wearing any and all of these outfits? Click through the gallery to see some of our favorites!