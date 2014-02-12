Thom Browne Built a Church, and the Fashion Crowd Came To Worship

Theatrical genius Thom Browne appealed to our holier side this Fashion Week when he built a church inside of a Chelsea loft space– backlit crosses and cassocked altar boys included. Guests took their seats on wooden pews while the room filled with choral music and incense smoke, and we prepared to worship the church a la Browne. Several jokes were made about the amount of fashionable sins that must be gathered in one room, and one guest even exclaimed “Thank God!” when the hymns stopped right before the show commenced.

The models were some of the tallest (as well as most diverse, high five!) spotted all week, although their height was enhanced by an elevated runway and teetering stiletto mules. After my eyes adjusted to their extreme lengths, a wave of fashion indulgence came crashing down in the form of heavy fabrics, intricately tailored layers, elongated silhouettes and exaggerated hourglass figures in black, white, grey and a sea of rich gold.

Combined with powder white teased wigs and ghostly makeup, it felt like a Tim Burton fantasy brought to life. During the finale walk, the music transitioned from haunting choral hymns to a more upbeat church song — in the type of church that approves of bass electronica. In any case, the crowd applauded it was clear this was no church in which to be saved– this was delicious, gold-dusted fashion gluttony.



