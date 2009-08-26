This Woman is Dangerous

Next time your curiosity tempts you to Google the latest pictures of cutesy couple Jessica Biel and JT, be warned: A report by security technology company McAfee Inc. revealed yesterday that one in every five people who search for Biel online will be misled to a website with the intention of harming one’s computer (aka, you will probably get a virus). This officially makes Biel the most dangerous online celebrity out there. Last year Brad Pitt was given this honorable title, so it’s very likely that unwanted creatures are eating away at the insides of our computer as we speak.

Just for your safety: other celebs with reported high rates of viruses include Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady and Jessica Simpson. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

[Huffington Post]