This Week’s Best Interview Clips: Gaga, Vera and Louboutin

Finally, the weekend is here and we’re free to sleep in, party late and catch up on all the episodes backed up on our DVRs. Since you’re all busy working during the week, it’s far too easy to miss a great interview worth watching here and there, but, no worries we’ve got you covered. Here are clips from this week’s best.

Vera Wang on Chelsea Lately

The designer dropped by Chelsea Lately on Wednesday for an interview where they covered everything from her love of mall food courts to her “accidental” turned monumental foray into bridal wear. With her huge, sparkling neck piece, Chelsea’s quips and a declaration of mutual love for Vodka, this is quick entertainment at its best.



Christian Louboutin on CNN

After a charming profile on Anna Dello Russo and her massive wardrobe, CNN talked to Louboutin and gave an inside look at how those iconic red-soled heels are created from scratch. After calling himself a “doctor” who cures shoe addiction, the designer attributed the limitless inspiration for his 12,000 designs to showgirls, architecture and spiders high on marijuana. Yeah, you really have to watch it to get that last one.

Lady Gaga at Google

If you’re not among the 91,000 people who “liked” this on facebook or the 8,000 who tweeted it, make sure you take a look at Lady Gaga’s inspiring interview at Google from Wednesday. It runs over an hour, but every minute is worth it as she answers fans’ questions and even judges the best of the audience’s wild costumes. Aside from music, Gaga talks cheeseburgers, why she only tattoos her left side and why she thinks Rebecca Black is a “genius.” Just goes to show that Lady Gaga can really put on a show, even when she’s not singing.

