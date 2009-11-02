This Week in Culture: A Mission by MoMA, Design For Obama, and Leonard Nimoy

1) Leonard Nimoy: Photography Exhibit

It’s too late for the Santa Monica exhibit that debuted last year, but next summer…Mass MoCA…I’ll be there!!! Dr. Spock as a photographer…awesome.

2) MoMA‘s Mission to save New York from flooding

MoMA has taken on a very exciting project, get a number of architects to redesign New York’s waterfronts to protect the city from the effects of high storm surges. Very noble…looking forward to seeing what they come up with! Check out their submerged subway car experiment…

3) Design for Obama

Here is an interesting new book from Taschen. This collection of 200 poster designs for Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign was curated by filmmaker Spike Lee and Aaron Perry Zucker. Yes, we can!

Nicholas Coblence is the founder of CulturalBlahBlah.com, a website dedicated to contemporary Arts and Culture. Nicholas has worked in Fashion and the Arts and presently lives and works in New York City as an Arts Consultant.