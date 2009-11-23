This Week in Culture: A legend dies and a revelatory Broadway show premieres

1) Jeanne-Claude dies at 74

Famous with New Yorkers for having covered Central Park with gates made in her signature orange color, the better half of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, passed away last week due to complications of a brain aneurysm. The couple was famous for covering entire government buildings with their famous wrap, and Jeanne-Claude was a very talented and creative artist whose passing will leave a large gap in today’s art world. She will be missed.

2) Fela on Broadway

After his tremendous success, and a Tony Award for his work on Spring Awakening, Bill T. Jones brings his new show featuring the Afrobeat music of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Broadway in Fela!. The show is getting great reviews and definitely a must-see. For tickets to Fela at the Eugene O’Neil Theatre just visit the Fela website.

3) Gehry Tops Out

Frank Gehry hasn’t done much in New York, but I’m sure he is happy now that the tallest residence in New York City have officially topped out and will be completed soon. This building is twice as big as anything he has ever designed. At least one of his projects with developer Bruce Ratner has worked out. Earlier in the year we found out that his project to rebuild downtown Brooklyn was officially being scratched. Looking forward to seeing what new projects he gets to work on.

Nicholas Coblence is the founder of CulturalBlahBlah.com, a website dedicated to contemporary Arts and Culture. Nicholas has worked in Fashion and the Arts and presently lives and works in New York City as an Arts Consultant.