This Tool Can Predict How Popular Your Instagram Photo Will Be

When it comes to Instagram—let’s face it—we typically judge how effective or popular our photos are by how many likes we receive. While we’ve already memorized the golden rules of getting more Instagram followers, it seems we can now also see how many likes you’d a photo will receive thanks to a new algorithm created by MIT student, Aditya Khosla.

Using data from the analysis of 2.3 million Flickr photos, Khosla developed the algorithm which can predict how popular a photo you post on Instagram will be on a scale from 1 to 10. The algorithm takes into account factors like color, types of objects included, and tags to determine out how many people will look at or like that picture, and then scores them using a scale that measures degrees of “positive impact.” Bikinis, for example, rate a “strong positive impact,” while plungers have a “strong negative impact.”

Khosla ultimately plans to create a tool that will automatically edit your photos making them more popular. The tool is free to use online, so check it out now.

