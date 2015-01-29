Good Luck Getting Invited to ‘This.’

If you’re a social media user, you’re probably aware—maybe even a little annoyed—that the word “this” is more than a simple pronoun. It’s a succinct statement meant to call attention to something great, something funny, something worth seeing. For example, Twitter users might hashtag #THIS accompanied by the link to an article they agree with, while Instagrammers will use it for, well, pretty much anything funny, silly, cool, wearable, or edible.

Now, “this” is a social network—and an exclusive one at that.

According to the New York Times, This.cm allows users to post a single link a day with the purpose of filtering out the endless muck that permeates the web and focusing attention on a truly standout article, blog post, or podcast. Sounds pretty cool, right? Not so fast, friend: There’s a waiting list.

Currently, the platform is only available to folks who receive an invitation from one of the 4,500 users. And—because, well, human nature—it seems an increasing number of writers, journalists and plugged-in insiders are pleading for a golden ticket.

On This., (yes—it’s stylized with a period), users can do four things, and four things only: Posts one link a day; follow other users; click on an unlimited number of links posted by users they follow; and they can click “Thanks” to endorse a link they particularly enjoyed.

No hashtags, no selfies, no chatting, and no #THIS-ing gratuitous photos of yourself, your new Chanel bag, your avocado toast, or your dog.

So, what’s the point? For starters, figuring out a way to pare down the amount of stuff being shared online, and focusing on things that matter—at least to you.

Just scored an invitation to #thisdotcm Feeling cooler than I am right now. Or does this actually MAKE me cool now?

http://t.co/Boezr7uFdo — Kate DH (@katedh) January 29, 2015

“The quality of the entertainment, art and journalism being published on the web has never been higher, but the places we find and share links tend to value quantity over quality,” said This. founder Andrew Golis. “By limiting each user to sharing just a link a day, we give curators the ability to mark something as special and their audience the ability to find just the best from those curators they trust.”

Intrigued? Head over to the New York Times to read more about it, then try your luck at This.cm—or start begging for invite from users on Twitter (#thisdotcom, FYI.)