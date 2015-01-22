This Service Turns Your Instagram Photos Into Temporary Tattoos

Here’s one to add to the list of things you never knew you needed, but now desperately want: A new service turns your Instagram photos into temporary tattoos. Yes, now you can turn your pictures of avocado toast, inspirational quotes and expensive shoes into body art, thanks to Picattoo.

TechCrunch uncovered the new Netherlands-based service that is pioneering the world of wearable photo sharing. Picattoo offers free shipping worldwide, and prices starting at $14.99 for 12 temporary tattoos, so we really can’t see a reason not to try it.

The temp tats are created by laser printing color onto temporary tattoo paper, and Picattoo claims they last for up to a week with careful treatment–we assume rules similar to those you’d follow to prolong a faux tan apply here.

Picattoo is the latest idea to be spearheaded by photography products company Ink361, which also offers a service that can turn your Instagram photos into customized photo books.