The Video for Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s ‘This Is What You Came For’ Is Here

Just one day after Calvin Harris’s ex Taylor Swift was photographed on the beach with Tom Hiddleston, Calvin indulged in the ultimate revenge: releasing a new video with Rihanna. Of course, the video, which is for “This Is What You Came For” was in the works long before this drama, but nothing says “I don’t need you” like having one of your songs sung by RiRi.

The well-timed video for the summery-ready EDM hit comes nearly two months after Harris first released the song in late April. It was around that time that Taylor Swift posted an Instagram of herself in a jacket with the song’s artwork on it, which—fun fact—is still up. After the two reportedly “deleted all traces” of each other on their social-media accounts, this one remains, one of the last vestiges of their relationship. Tear.

Watch the whole video below.