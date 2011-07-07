This Is What Kate Moss’ Honeymoon Looks Like

Let the living vicariously through Kate Moss and Jamie Hince continue. We’ve already seen photographic evidence that the couple’s wedding was pretty much the coolest one in history, and now it seems thatnot shockinglythe same can be said about their honeymoon. The newlyweds have boarded Topshop founder Sir Philip Green’s son’s luxury yacht, The Lionchase, and plan to sail the Mediterranean. That sounds like a pretty normal holiday for a supermodel and a rockstar, right? Except that the couple plans to cruise for a few months. They were recently snapped on the ship off the coast of Corsica, and their accomodations are just as glamorous as you’d imagine. What a life!

Click through to check out the honeymooners in action.

Photos via Sipa