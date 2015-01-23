Here’s What Gwyneth Paltrow Drinks to Get Rid of ‘Brain Fog’

We know Gwyneth Paltrow has the ability to kick our collective metabolism into high gear with her many detox plans and food cleanses, but does The High Priestess of Goop also have the ability to improve our brain function?

In an effort to combat “brain fog and too many amnesiac moments,” Paltrow had medicinal chef Amanda Chantal Bacon create a special drink just for her that includes almond butter, mushroom protein, maca, stevia, and a host of other Goop-y ingredients like Moon Pantry mucuna pruriens (nope, no clue.)

Bacon writes that the beverage was designed especially for GP, and drinking it “will leave you feeling energized, calm, and clear-headed. Brain dust increases mental flow, maca delivers abundant energy, mental stamina, and an elevated mood, and the vanilla mushroom protein relieves stress while nourishing the heart and spirit.”

Sure, it might make you want to roll your eyes, but Paltrow, 42, is clearly doing something right. Head over to Goop now for the recipe, and let us know if you try concoction!