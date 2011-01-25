This Is What The Future Of Video Art Looks Like

From an editing perspective, it’s hard to fathom how much time and energy producer and director Mathieu Wothke spent creating this stunning music video/video art piece.

Electropop band The Limousines are the perfect match for Wothke’s creative canvas, which features his Mac desktop for most of the video and gives a meticulous account of the post-production process.

Both the song and the video work in harmony to comment on how busy we are (or aren’t), which left me thinking: if we aren’t as productive as Wothke maybe we should all try a little harder?

(Thanks to StyleCaster producer Sami Khan for bringing this video to our attention!)

THE LIMOUSINES from Mathieu Wothke on Vimeo.