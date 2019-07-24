This Is What We Know About The Series Finale Of ‘This Is Us’—Prepare To Be Shook

We’re going to see the Pearsons again on Sept. 24–but we already know how it’s all going to end. These This Is Us series finale spoilers, clues and details are going to shatter your soul. When the show returns in the fall, we will be headed into Season 4, so this series finale stuff seems like we’re jumping the gun just a bit. Unfortunately, we aren’t.

Though NBC has renewed the show through Season 6, there are rumors that the sixth season will be the last one we spend with the Pearson family. If you’ve been keeping up, this means that we’re exactly halfway through the entire series. Since the show jumps back and forth in time, relying on flashbacks and flashforwards, the main actors on the show already know how we will say goodbye.

In May 2019–Milo Ventimiglia who plays the patriarch Jack Pearson revealed that the series finale will be “amazing.” He told Extra, “By the time we get there, it is going to morph into something that we could not dream or imagine it could become.”

WHAT?!! We honestly, can’t afford to keep sobbing ourselves to sleep during the week.

Though Ventimiglia was super tight-lipped about spoilers and any further information about the final moments of This Is Us–his co-star Mandy Moore was slightly more forthcoming. During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she said, the finale “will be very satisfying for people.”

The actress explained, “I think it’s very true to sort of what the show evokes from all of us. Dan’s [Fogelman] a master at that… People will feel their feelings.”

Cleary mom and dad (Milo and Mandy) aren’t about to spill the beans, but thankfully, some of This Is Us’ cast members are a bit more liberal when it comes to throwing us a bone. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen —Chrissy Metz got candid about what we can expect to see in Season 4 and on the show as we move forward towards the final episodes.

“Well, we’re going to meet some new characters, which is exciting,” Metz explained. “And we’re going to see how they’re all sort of intertwined and how they all affect the Pearsons. That’s a pretty good clue, that’s a pretty good hint for you.”

BRB we’re actually falling apart. What clue are you talking about ma’am? We need more details!

So far, we do know that Once Upon A Time alum Jennifer Morrison has been cast for a super-secret role. We’re convinced she’s Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) new love-interest, but she could also be from the past or the future so who even knows?!

Metz also gave us a little nugget about the This Is Us series finale saying, “It’s definitely gratifying. I’m sort of nervous and scared about it because there’s so much going on, but no, it’s satisfying. I think everyone will be satisfied knowing the end of the series.”

Please explain!

With this news, it seems more and more likely that we will see the last of the Pearsons in 2022. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think we’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go.” He continued,

We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan… I think where you find the characters right now, you’re in the middle of their story. If you were in the movie theater, you’d be at the moment where you’re about an hour into the movie wondering what’s going to happen.

This alleged twist of a century for the “amazing” finale is going to give us an ulcer.