All the ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Spoilers Confirmed by the Cast So Far

This Is Us always delivers with twists, turns and cliffhangers. So when we read the This Is Us season 5 spoilers, we knew we were in for a wild ride with the Big Three. But before we dive into what we know about This Is Us season 5, let’s recap what the heck happened in the This Is Us season 4 finale.

This Is Us, which premiered in 2016, follows the Pearson family (which includes siblings Randall, Kate and Kevin Pearson and parents Jack and Rebecca Pearson) through different times of their lives. The show, which stars Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) and Mandy Moore (Rebecca), aired its season 4 finale in March 2020. The episode left fans with several cliffhangers: Madison, Kate’s friend, revealed that she’s pregnant with Kevin’s baby; Randall and Kevin end their relationship after Randall revealed that he convinced their mom, Rebecca, to do a clinical trial for her Alzheimer’s; Kate and her husband, Toby, consider having another baby. In the future, we also learn that Kate and Toby’s son Jack (who’s now an adult) has a sister named Hailey, as well as a daughter named Hope with his wife, Lucy.

Suffice to say, there are a lot of questions that This Is Us has to offer this season. If you can’t wait like us, read these This Is Us season 5 spoilers, theories and clues about what will happen to the Pearsons and the Big Three. (Click here to read about This Is Us‘ premiere date and other news.)

Kate Will Have a Big Storyline With Her Dad

In This Is Us season 2, the show revealed that Jack died after he returned to the Pearsons’ burning house to save Kate’s dog. Though he escapes the fire, Jack later dies from the smoke in his lungs. In the future, viewers see Kate struggle with the belief that she killed her father. In June 2020, Metz told StyleCaster that the writers of the show called her to tell her about an “important” storyline with Kate and her dad for season 5.

“There is a storyline that’s coming up next season, Dan and the writers called me and was like, ‘Are you going to be comfortable with this?’ And I was like, ‘Uh. Yes? It’s a very important topic to bring up and to discuss.’ We get to delve deeper into where Kate’s issues really stem from aside from the shame and the guilt that she’s had about her father’s death,” Metz said at the time.

This Is Us Will End After Season 6

Metz confirmed to StyleCaster in June that This Is Us will end after season 6, so fans should expect the show to answer a lot of questions to set up the series finale in season 5. “We know how it ends. So far, we’re going until season 6, but I think everyone is hopeful that there might be another season or a spinoff,” Metz said at the time. “I mean, we’re not talking Game of Thrones budget, but this show and the storylines are very intricate, and you want there to consistently be quality. We’ve known sort of from the get go. They’ve always had the timeline of how things were going to unfold. Tings do change because of whether an actor can’t be in the show anymore or they’re pregnant. But we’ve known for mostly the last four years.”

Kevin & Sophie Aren’t Over

Fans have been rooting for Kevin and Sophie (Kevin’s childhood friend whom he married and later divorced) since season 1. Season 4 almost saw the two reunite until Madison told Kevin that she’s pregnant with his child. In a June 2020 interview with StyleCaster, Metz hinted that Madison will be a roadblock for Kevin and Sophie, but that doesn’t mean the two are over. Metz also teased that Kevin’s tryst with Madison will cause tension in his relationship with Kate, who is best friends with Madison.

“I think that Kate was in shock. ‘What the hell? This is the only friend I have, and this is what you do?’ But I think Kate is going to know what’s good for Kevin,” Metz said at the time. “I think it’s interesting because if Kevin really got together with Sophie and they have this big, incredible amazing life together, you’re like, ‘Really? That’s too perfect.’ It doesn’t really work out that way. I found it interesting that the writers decided that it would be Madison. I’m excited to see where it goes. Not only for Justin, but for Cait Thompson, the actress, and for Kate, the character.”

There Will Be Less Kissing

Due to the current health crisis, TV and movie productions have had to find new ways to deal with kissing and sex scenes—This Is Us included. In a September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Metz confirmed that there will be less kissing scenes in This Is Us season 5 because of this.

“I don’t think we’re going to be kissing,” Metz said at the time. “I think we might [do] like the side church hug or something, but I don’t know if we’re going to be kissing, y’all. I doubt it.”