Hold On—The ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Twist May Have Just Leaked

Get your detective hats on, friends. A This Is Us Season 4 twist clue might have just bee revealed by Milo Ventimiglia. The finale of Season 3 took a leap forward in time, which meant that audiences’ anxieties about Beth and Randall’s marriage were put rest. However, the finale also left a ton of questions unanswered. Now, Ventimiglia may have revealed a clue for a major twist coming in Season 4.

The actor made an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on August 7, where he revealed that the jumps in timeline shouldn’t be the only experimental details fans should be paying attention to. “The world expands,” Ventimiglia revealed. “It’s actually harder to tease, because you want to be able to, like, just [give] something.” The Emmy-nominee was referring to a fans question about creator Dan Fogleman’s vague tease on season 4, saying “It’s a really ambitious season.”

“We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual,” Fogleman shared during an Emmy For Your Consideration event. Well, we’re still a bit curious.

The cast has been pandering to fans for a few months on what to expect in season 4. A few weeks ago, Chrissy Metz revealed a shocking spoiler about Kate and Toby in the upcoming season. Milo Ventimiglia also revealed just a bit more about Jack’s storyline that left fans anxious. The series has been known to offer some wild twist and turns as audiences follow the Pearson family. This wouldn’t be the first time writer’s dolled out some emotional juggernauts, but hat doesn’t make fans any less intrigued.

Only time will tell what the twist could be, but with Ventimiglia’s vague response, it looks like we have some episodes to re-watch before the Season 4 debut. Season 4 of This Is Us premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 24, on NBC.