We Can’t Handle ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 & It’s Not Even Here Yet

Summer has really only just began and yet fall TV shows are just around the corner. All of our favorite series are primed and ready to make us laugh, smile, or in This Is Us‘s case, cry. A This is Us Season 4 premiere spoiler clue has already revealed itself. The next season is set to air on September 24, so while viewers still have over two months before the show returns, we do have a bit of an inside scoop on where the story will take us. Photos of actress Mandy Moore and her co-star Milo Ventimiglia on set tease exactly where the Pearsons’ timeline will pick up when the show begins. And guess what? It’s going to start with a young Jack and Rebecca. O.M.G. We are going to see the beginnings of their relationship, and young versions of the two stars. What does this mean? Well, it absolutely means you must prepare yourselves for some pretty stellar 1970s outfits and a whole lot of longing looks from those young lovebirds.

Season 3 of This Is Us ended on a bittersweet flash-forward which ignited questions about the family’s future. Luckily, according to behind-the-scenes photos from both Moore and the show’s creator Dan Fogelman, it appears Season 4 will start on a bit of a happier note. Big moments, such as Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Moore) engagement, were left untouched in Season 3, so we’re hopeful we’ll get even more of an inside look into their early relationship days. According to the photos Moore and Fogelman shared, it does look like we’ll absolutely get a glimpse of the Pearson parents as their younger selves.

We doubt they realized they were revealing a bit of a spoiler when they posted these pics. Because their outfits are unmistakably 1970s-esque. AKA here is a glimpse a young Jack and Rebecca. Aw!

Tune is on September 24 at 9 p.m on NBC to see these two in action.